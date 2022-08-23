Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Elizabeth Sidle Sells 17,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Elizabeth Sidle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$24,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,735.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.65. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Denison Mines

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.80 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

