Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Ric Fulop Buys 6,000 Shares

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $19,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,264,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,050,646.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ric Fulop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Ric Fulop acquired 5,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

NYSE DM opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

