Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $118,663.60 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $118,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,123,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,543,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $345,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $86,003.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Destination XL Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

