Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,900 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $259,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 34,019 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,153,244.10.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $331,104.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10.

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36.

DCOM stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 184.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

