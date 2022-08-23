Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $11,090,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,325 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Dorman Products by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 286,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Dorman Products stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

