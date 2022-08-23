Douglas Michael Polinsky Purchases 5,502 Shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Michael Polinsky acquired 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,671.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,798.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

MCVT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

About Mill City Ventures III

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.