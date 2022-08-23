Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,714.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DOV opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Dover Profile



Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

