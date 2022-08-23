Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.