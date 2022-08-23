Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

