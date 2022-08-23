EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Buys 8 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby bought 8 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($22.64) per share, with a total value of £149.92 ($181.15).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Peter Southby bought 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,858 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £148.64 ($179.60).

On Monday, June 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($185.81).

Shares of EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,874 ($22.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,073.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,826.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,487.53. EMIS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.18).

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

