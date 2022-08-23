Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,167 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 1,125,284 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $37,653,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

