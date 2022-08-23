Eric Gilpin Sells 5,351 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Upwork Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth $51,719,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $37,576,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

