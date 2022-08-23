Eric Singer Acquires 55,110 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer bought 55,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 18th, Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05.

IMMR stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

