Eric Singer Acquires 55,110 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider Eric Singer bought 55,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $329,636.05.
Immersion Trading Up 5.5 %
IMMR stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
