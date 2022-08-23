Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.