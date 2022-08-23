Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN) Insider Hanna Schweitz Purchases 35,000 Shares

Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN – Get Rating) insider Hanna Schweitz bought 35,000 shares of Euro Manganese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,250.00 ($8,566.43).
Euro Manganese Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 17.26.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
