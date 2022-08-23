Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Insider Sally Macdonald Purchases 623 Shares

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS – Get Rating) insider Sally Macdonald bought 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,977.94 ($3,598.28).
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Down 1.4 %
FAS stock opened at GBX 478 ($5.78) on Tuesday. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 406.22 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The company has a market cap of £346.06 million and a PE ratio of 672.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.73.
About Fidelity Asian Values
