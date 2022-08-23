Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Insider Sally Macdonald Purchases 623 Shares

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS – Get Rating) insider Sally Macdonald bought 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,977.94 ($3,598.28).

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Down 1.4 %

FAS stock opened at GBX 478 ($5.78) on Tuesday. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 406.22 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The company has a market cap of £346.06 million and a PE ratio of 672.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.73.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

