First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 810,880 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 648,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.