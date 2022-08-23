Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.55.

Foot Locker Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE FL opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

