Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Foot Locker Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FL opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Foot Locker by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 183.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $707,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

