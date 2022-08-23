Gainplan LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

