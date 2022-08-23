Gary N. Geisel Sells 533 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.