Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GATO opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.