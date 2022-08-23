GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $8,739,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.33. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

