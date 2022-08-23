Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

