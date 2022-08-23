Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

