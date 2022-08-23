GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,803,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 141,795 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

