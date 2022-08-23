Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 942,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 582,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 68,033 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $10,565,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

