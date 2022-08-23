Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 534,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

