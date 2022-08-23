Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.28

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.28 and traded as high as $132.52. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 6,316,947 shares traded.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.