HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 13 Shares

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating) insider David Bower bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154.05 ($186.14).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower purchased 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, for a total transaction of £141.36 ($170.81).

HomeServe Price Performance

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 987.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,188 ($14.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,035.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

About HomeServe



HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

