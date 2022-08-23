HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 13 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154.05 ($186.14).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower purchased 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, for a total transaction of £141.36 ($170.81).

HomeServe Price Performance

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 987.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,188 ($14.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,035.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About HomeServe

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

(Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.