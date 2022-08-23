HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Acquires 13 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154.05 ($186.14).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower purchased 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, for a total transaction of £141.36 ($170.81).
HomeServe Price Performance
HSV stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 987.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. HomeServe plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,188 ($14.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,035.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
