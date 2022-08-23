Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

