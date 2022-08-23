Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

