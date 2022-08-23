IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 8,700 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.25.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

