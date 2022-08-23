Insider Buying: Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Director Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $22,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,960.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Joseph Patrick Daly bought 2,500 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AATC opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.08%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.