Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) COO Michael A. Gaul acquired 2,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $18,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 64,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beyond Air stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.26. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 33.0% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

