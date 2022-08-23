Insider Buying: Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) Director William E. Chiles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

