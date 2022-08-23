Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 139.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

