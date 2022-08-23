Insider Buying: LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) Director Gary M. Winer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,552 shares in the company, valued at $196,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LNSR opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. LENSAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.11.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in LENSAR by 53.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in LENSAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on LENSAR to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

