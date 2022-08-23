Insider Buying: LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Gary M. Winer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,552 shares in the company, valued at $196,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LENSAR Trading Down 1.5 %
LNSR opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. LENSAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.11.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on LENSAR to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LENSAR (LNSR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.