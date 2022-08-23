Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mativ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

