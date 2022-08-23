Insider Buying: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Acquires 704 Shares of Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $16,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,811.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sven Ante Lundberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Merus alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,897,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.