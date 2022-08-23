Insider Buying: Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Director Buys 63,000 Shares of Stock

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Rating) Director Ken Cai purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$11,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,995,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$719,118.

Ken Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Ken Cai bought 46,500 shares of Minco Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$8,602.50.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

Minco Silver stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$10.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.08. Minco Silver Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.47.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project, which includes 3 exploration permits covering an area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China.

