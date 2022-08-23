Insider Buying: QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) CFO Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) CFO Adam Paul Spittler acquired 5,500 shares of QualTek Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $10,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Paul Spittler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QualTek Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Adam Paul Spittler bought 7,250 shares of QualTek Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00.

QualTek Services Price Performance

Shares of QualTek Services stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46. QualTek Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000.

QualTek Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.