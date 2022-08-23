Insider Buying: Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) Director John Ernest Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,341,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,271,916.04.

Regulus Resources Trading Up 11.9 %

REG stock opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Regulus Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$76.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

