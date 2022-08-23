Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Acquires 2,700 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CFO Calvin Rice bought 2,700 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $19,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,612.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Spok Stock Up 1.3 %
SPOK opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $141.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Spok by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
