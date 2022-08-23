Insider Buying: Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,517.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.66.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

