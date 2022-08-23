Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $30,344.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Friday, August 19th, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 504 shares of TSR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $4,324.32.
Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. TSR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
