Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $30,344.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, August 19th, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 504 shares of TSR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $4,324.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. TSR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

