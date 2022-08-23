Insider Buying: VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Howard Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,785.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VerifyMe Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRME shares. TheStreet lowered VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VerifyMe in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

