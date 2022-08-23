Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 2,085 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A10 Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

ATEN opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224,926 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 624,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $6,277,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.