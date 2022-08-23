Insider Selling: Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CFO Sells 13,462 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Alan Smith sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $11,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,012,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

