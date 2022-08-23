Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,757,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,696,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 1.0 %

Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

